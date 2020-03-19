21 new cases of coronavirus identified in SC, total now at 81

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina has identified 21 new cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases of the state to 81.

Six of the new cases are located in the Upstate.

Locations of the new cases:

Greenville County: 4

Abbeville County: 1

Anderson County: 1

Beaufort County: 1

Charleston County: 1

Dorchester County: 1

Horry County: 1

Kershaw County: 4

Lancaster County: 1

Lexington County: 1

Richland County: 4

Saluda County: 1

“Our top priorities remain preventing the spread of the disease and protecting the public health. This includes working to control spread and sharing measures that best protect our family, friends and neighbors,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell. “As cases increase, we also are prioritizing identifying close contacts who are at high risk of illness from exposure and who are more likely to have serious illness.”

Total cases by county:

Kershaw Co.: 29

Richland Co.: 8

Beaufort Co.: 7

Greenville Co.: 7

Horry Co.: 6

Charleston Co.: 5

Lexington Co.: 5

Anderson Co.: 3

Lancaster Co.: 3

Abbeville Co.: 1

Calhoun Co.: 1

Dorchester Co.: 1

Fairfield Co.: 1

Lee Co.: 1

Saluda Co.: 1

Spartanburg Co.: 1

York Co.: 1

DHEC said the state’s public health laboratory has had 833 negative tests.