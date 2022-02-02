23 patients to be removed from MUSC’s organ transplant list due to COVID-19 vaccine requirement

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) on Tuesday confirmed that 23 patients are expected to be removed from the organ transplant waiting list this week after refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

MUSC explained that it “is part of a growing number of transplant centers who are making this same requirement, due to the evidence of improving patient outcomes post-transplant for those who are vaccinated.” In other words, evidence suggests that vaccinated people have a lower likelihood of getting sick or dying from COVID-19, and therefore a higher likelihood of benefitting from the transplant.

Currently, MUSC has 1,438 patients on the waitlist. 1,397 of those patients have met the requirement to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19, according to a statement from MUSC.

41 patients on the waitlist did not fully meet the vaccine requirement as of February 1.

A spokesperson for MUSC told News 2 that 18 of those patients are “in various stages of completing the requirement,” meaning they are partially vaccinated and anticipate completing the vaccine course in the near future.

23 patients, however, “have expressed they are not going to get the vaccine, and are therefore likely to be removed from [the] waitlist this week.”

Representative Nancy Mace weighed in on the topic, saying that while she encourages vaccinations, “the idea of taking people off the list for organ transplants because of their vaccine status is completely heartless. People need to stop playing God.”

In a statement, MUSC explained that prior to removing patients from the waitlist for failing to meet the requirement, “every effort is being made to understand the rationale behind individual vaccine refusal and to reduce barriers or misinformation related to vaccine acceptance.”