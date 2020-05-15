232 more cases, 9 additional coronavirus deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – An additional 232 cases of the coronavirus have been reported in South Carolina along with nine more deaths.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has now risen to 8,407 along with 380 deaths.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), eight of the deaths were elderly patients including three in Sumter County, and one each in Cherokee, Clarendon, Florence, and Pickens County. One of the deaths was a middle-aged resident of Clarendon County, DHEC said.

A total of 109,616 tests have been conducted by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs statewide.

DHEC said 423 patients are currently in hospitals who have tested positive for or are being investigated for COVID-19.

New cases by county:

Aiken County: 2

Allendale County: 1

Anderson County: 1

Barnwell County: 2

Beaufort County: 4

Berkeley County: 2

Charleston County: 11

Chester County: 1

Cherokee County: 1

Chesterfield County: 3

Clarendon County: 8

Colleton County: 7

Darlington County: 13

Dillon County: 2

Fairfield County: 12

Florence County: 18

Greenville County: 31

Greenwood County: 1

Hampton County: 1

Horry County: 6

Kershaw County: 4

Lancaster County: 2

Laurens County: 7

Lee County: 4

Lexington County: 13

Marion County: 1

Marlboro County: 5

Oconee County: 1

Pickens County: 2

Richland County: 18

Saluda County: 4

Spartanburg County: 17

Sumter County: 13

Williamsburg County: 6

York County: 8