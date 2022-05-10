RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles will add 24 new driver license examiner graduates to more than a dozen offices.

The new employees graduated on February 5 from the DMV’s Basic Examiner Training School and started working on Monday.

The DMV is working to improve customer service with more examiners, dedicated contactless road test teams, and the use of customer service representatives to help people with appointments during the pandemic to make sure they have the appropriate documents.

The examiners graduated after four weeks of classroom study at training schools in Rocky Mount and Huntersville. They are trained to take applications for learner permits, driver licenses, REAL IDs and basic identification cards using modernized systems that create counterfeit-proof documents that protect against identity theft. They will also conduct contactless road tests by appointment for qualified drivers.

The recent graduates join more than 500 examiners dedicated to serving the over 7 million licensed drivers in North Carolina.