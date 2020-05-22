245 new coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – 245 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in South Carolina Friday along with three additional deaths.

The total number of people who have been confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina is now up to 9,638. 419 people have died from the virus statewide.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the three people who died were all elderly patients including two people in Spartanburg County and one in Jasper County.

154,746 tests have been conducted by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs statewide.

A total of 429 patients are currently hospitalized who have tested positive for or are being investigated for COVID-19.

New cases by county: