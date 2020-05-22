245 new coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – 245 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in South Carolina Friday along with three additional deaths.
The total number of people who have been confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina is now up to 9,638. 419 people have died from the virus statewide.
According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the three people who died were all elderly patients including two people in Spartanburg County and one in Jasper County.
154,746 tests have been conducted by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs statewide.
A total of 429 patients are currently hospitalized who have tested positive for or are being investigated for COVID-19.
New cases by county:
- Aiken County: 5
- Anderson County: 4
- Beaufort County: 8
- Berkeley County: 2
- Charleston County: 16
- Cherokee County: 1
- Chester County: 3
- Chesterfield County: 10
- Clarendon County: 1
- Colleton County: 2
- Darlington County: 2
- Dillon County: 8
- Dorchester County: 6
- Edgefield County: 1
- Fairfield County: 3
- Florence County: 11
- Georgetown County: 1
- Greenville County: 17
- Greenwood County: 3
- Hampton County: 1
- Horry County: 26
- Jasper County: 2
- Kershaw County: 6
- Lancaster County: 4
- Lee County: 4
- Lexington County: 10
- Marion County: 3
- Marlboro County: 2
- McCormick County: 1
- Newberry County: 8
- Oconee County: 1
- Orangeburg County: 3
- Pickens County: 6
- Richland County: 28
- Spartanburg County: 16
- Sumter County: 8
- Williamsburg County: 9
- York County: 3