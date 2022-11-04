RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly a quarter-of-a-million dollars worth of counterfeit candies laced with THC has been seized from store shelves across North Carolina, the secretary of state’s office said Thursday.

Secretary of State Elaine Marshall said that among the $223,824 worth of THC-infused gummies and snacks were fake Skittles, Cheetos, Life Savers, and Girl Scout cookies.

(Photo credit: NC Secretary of State’s office)

They were seized from vape shops, convenience stores, gas stations, and other establishments as a result of 23 search warrants and 30 consent searches, she said.

Among the agencies that teamed with Marshall’s office for the effort: Trademark Enforcement agents, the NC Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force, and local and state law enforcement.

“Our agents launched this coordinated enforcement effort after seeing a growing trend of THC-infused gummies and snacks concealed in packaging counterfeiting popular snack brands marketed to children,” Marshall said. “These are brands that kids can easily pick up and consume without knowing what’s really in it.”

Similar busts have been taking place with more frequency lately, including one in Roxboro in which more than 120 counterfeit candies were seized from four stores.

While the packages are marked to indicate the snacks contain THC — the psychoactive compound in marijuana — those markings can be easy to overlook.