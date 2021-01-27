2,621 new coronavirus cases, 88 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials announced 2,621 new confirmed coronavirus cases in South Carolina Wednesday along with 88 additional deaths.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there have now been 384,556 total cases in the state along with 6,030 confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

The percent of positive tests among those reported Wednesday (10,470) was 25 percent.

2,140 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 437 of those patients are in the ICU with 281 on a ventilator.

A total of 4,760,665 tests have been conducted statewide since the pandemic began.

New cases by county: