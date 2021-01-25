2,736 new coronavirus cases reported in SC, 5 additional deaths

State News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials announced 2,736 new coronavirus cases in South Carolina Monday along with 5 additional confirmed deaths.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there have now been a total of 379,775 cases statewide and 5,920 deaths.

2,201 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in South Carolina. 429 of those patients are in the ICU with 262 on a ventilator.

The percent of positive cases among the tests reported Monday (10,798) was 25.3 percent.

A total of 4,699,198 coronavirus tests have been conducted in South Carolina since the pandemic began.

New cases by county:

  • Abbeville County: 11
  • Aiken County: 137
  • Allendale County: 2
  • Anderson County: 95
  • Bamberg County: 8
  • Barnwell County: 15
  • Beaufort County: 88
  • Berkeley County: 51
  • Calhoun County: 6
  • Charleston County: 150
  • Cherokee County: 35
  • Chester County: 14
  • Chesterfield County: 17
  • Clarendon County: 18
  • Colleton County: 16
  • Darlington County: 41
  • Dillon County: 29
  • Dorchester County: 54
  • Edgefield County: 23
  • Fairfield County: 8
  • Florence County: 106
  • Georgetown County: 25
  • Greenville County: 406
  • Greenwood County: 13
  • Hampton County: 12
  • Horry County: 154
  • Jasper County: 9
  • Kershaw County: 44
  • Lancaster County: 61
  • Laurens County: 46
  • Lee County: 6
  • Lexington County: 134
  • Marion County: 10
  • Marlboro County: 20
  • McCormick County: 3
  • Newberry County: 18
  • Oconee County: 72
  • Orangeburg County: 62
  • Pickens County: 58
  • Richland County: 179
  • Saluda County: 6
  • Spartanburg County: 179
  • Sumter County: 85
  • Union County: 16
  • Williamsburg County: 41
  • York County: 153

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories