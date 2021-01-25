2,736 new coronavirus cases reported in SC, 5 additional deaths

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials announced 2,736 new coronavirus cases in South Carolina Monday along with 5 additional confirmed deaths.
According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there have now been a total of 379,775 cases statewide and 5,920 deaths.
2,201 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in South Carolina. 429 of those patients are in the ICU with 262 on a ventilator.
The percent of positive cases among the tests reported Monday (10,798) was 25.3 percent.
A total of 4,699,198 coronavirus tests have been conducted in South Carolina since the pandemic began.
New cases by county:
- Abbeville County: 11
- Aiken County: 137
- Allendale County: 2
- Anderson County: 95
- Bamberg County: 8
- Barnwell County: 15
- Beaufort County: 88
- Berkeley County: 51
- Calhoun County: 6
- Charleston County: 150
- Cherokee County: 35
- Chester County: 14
- Chesterfield County: 17
- Clarendon County: 18
- Colleton County: 16
- Darlington County: 41
- Dillon County: 29
- Dorchester County: 54
- Edgefield County: 23
- Fairfield County: 8
- Florence County: 106
- Georgetown County: 25
- Greenville County: 406
- Greenwood County: 13
- Hampton County: 12
- Horry County: 154
- Jasper County: 9
- Kershaw County: 44
- Lancaster County: 61
- Laurens County: 46
- Lee County: 6
- Lexington County: 134
- Marion County: 10
- Marlboro County: 20
- McCormick County: 3
- Newberry County: 18
- Oconee County: 72
- Orangeburg County: 62
- Pickens County: 58
- Richland County: 179
- Saluda County: 6
- Spartanburg County: 179
- Sumter County: 85
- Union County: 16
- Williamsburg County: 41
- York County: 153