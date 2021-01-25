2,736 new coronavirus cases reported in SC, 5 additional deaths

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials announced 2,736 new coronavirus cases in South Carolina Monday along with 5 additional confirmed deaths.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there have now been a total of 379,775 cases statewide and 5,920 deaths.

2,201 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in South Carolina. 429 of those patients are in the ICU with 262 on a ventilator.

The percent of positive cases among the tests reported Monday (10,798) was 25.3 percent.

A total of 4,699,198 coronavirus tests have been conducted in South Carolina since the pandemic began.

New cases by county: