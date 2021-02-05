2,745 new coronavirus cases, 54 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials announced 2,745 new coronavirus cases in South Carolina along with 54 additional confirmed deaths.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there have now been a total of 408,787 COVID-19 cases and 6,770 confirmed deaths statewide.

The percent of positive tests among those reported Friday was 11.2 percent.

DHEC reported 64,042 tests on Friday due to a Greenville company having reported a backlog of 23,329 negative and 3,505 positive test results from December 22 through January 16. The agency said previous daily totals have been updated on their website to reflect the update.

1,637 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 368 of those patients are in the ICU with 232 on a ventilator.

A total of 5,160,589 tests have been conducted in South Carolina since the pandemic began.