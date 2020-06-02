285 new coronavirus cases reported in SC, DHEC says

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – 285 new coronavirus cases have been reported in South Carolina along with one additional virus-related death, Tuesday.

According to data released by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the last five days have been the five days with the highest number of newly reported COVID-19 cases.

Of the last five days, three days have topped 300 new cases while one day reported over 400 new cases.

Testing data from DHEC also show that the percent of positive cases among those who have had a COVID-19 test is trending upward since May 19.

A total of 12,415 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in South Carolina. 501 people have died from the virus statewide.

The death reported Tuesday was an elderly person from Horry County, DHEC said.

425 hospital beds are currently in use by patients who have tested positive for or are being investigated for COVID-19.

A total of 225,047 tests have been conducted by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

