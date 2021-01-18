2,946 new coronavirus cases, 8 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials announced 2,946 new confirmed coronavirus cases Monday in South Carolina along with eight additional deaths.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there have now been 354,895 total cases statewide along with 5,662 deaths.

The percent of positive tests among those reported Monday (12,806) was 23 percent.

There are currently 2,342 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in South Carolina. 478 of those patients are in the ICU with 317 on a ventilator.

A total of 4,370,454 tests have been conducted statewide.

New cases by county: