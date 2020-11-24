3-day ticket blitz, 130 $100 citations for going maskless

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A three-day ticket blitz in South Carolina’s capital city brought 130 citations for going unmasked despite the coronavirus pandemic — and the fire chief says more are coming.

Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins tells The State that nearly all of the citations were in the Five Points nightlife area, though department personnel also checked other areas including hospitality districts and big box stores.

The city beefed up its mask mandate this month, including a $100 fine.

Mayor Steve Benjamin says 27 citations were issued Thursday night, 64 on Friday night, and 39 on Saturday night.

