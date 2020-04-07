3 fatally stabbed at Tennessee truck stop, suspect shot and killed

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A stabbing suspect was shot and killed after fatally stabbing three women and hospitalizing a fourth at a Tennessee truck stop early Tuesday.

A report of a stabbing at the truck stop at on Pilot Travel Center on Strawberry Plains Pike in Knoxville was made just before 7 a.m.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has confirmed three female victims were fatally stabbed and another woman was transported to a nearby hospital.

The victims have been identified as 57-year-old Joyce Whaley, 51-year-old Patricia Denise Nibbe, and 41-year-old Nettie R. Spencer.

The fourth victim, who was a customer and has not been identified, remains hospitalized.

The male stabbing suspect was shot and killed by law enforcement, TBI spokesperson Leslie Earhart said. Upon arrival, officers observed at least one person with stab wounds outside of the store. A man, armed with a knife and identified by witnesses as the suspect, was also observed in the parking lot.

Officers confronted the individual who refused to drop the weapon. At some point during the encounter, one of the officers fired shots, striking the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Idris Abdus-Salaam, a truck driver from Durham, North Carolina.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will launch a probe into the officer-involved shooting.

Pilot Company CEO Jimmy Haslam confirmed in a statement that all three victims were Pilot employees.