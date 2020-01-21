1  of  5
3 found dead after shooting in South Carolina

News

by: The Associated Press, WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PINEVILLE, S.C. (AP/WSPA) – Authorities say three people have been found dead after a shooting in South Carolina.

In a news release Monday, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting occurred in Pineville, about 45 miles north of Charleston.

Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis told CBS affiliate WCSC that the victims were found in a car in a field.

Authorities did not immediately release any additional information.

Deputies said the Berkeley County Coroner will later release the victims’ identities.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

