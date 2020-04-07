3 more coronavirus-related deaths, 187 new cases in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina health officials say three more people have died in the state from the coronavirus and there have been 187 new cases reported.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, there are now 2,417 coronavirus cases and 51 virus-related deaths in the state.

DHEC said the three people who died were all elderly patients who had underlying health conditions. Two were residents of Lexington County while the third was a resident of Greenville County.

South Carolina will be under a stay at home order beginning 5:00pm Tuesday.

Governor Henry McMaster issued the mandatory “Home or Work Order” Monday.

The order requires residents to stay home unless they are working, visiting family, recreation, or obtaining necessary goods and services.

READ: Full Home or Work executive order

As part of the executive order, Gov. McMaster released this list of essential activities which are still allowed:

Caring for or visiting a family member in another Residence or transporting or travelling with a family member, provided that such activity is conducted with appropriate consideration of, and adherence to, guidance issued by state and federal public health and safety officials, to include the CDC, with regard to “social distancing.”

Obtaining necessary supplies and services for family or household members, such as food and supplies for household consumption and use, medical supplies or medication, supplies and equipment needed to work from home, and products needed to maintain safety, sanitation, and essential maintenance of the home or residence. Preference should be given to online ordering, home delivery, and curbside pick-up and delivery options and services wherever possible as opposed to in-store shopping.

Engaging in activities essential for the health and safety of family or household members, such as seeking medical, behavioral health, or emergency services.

Caring for pets, provided that such activity is conducted with appropriate consideration of, and adherence to, guidance issued by state and federal public health and safety officials, to include the CDC, with regard to “social distancing.”

Engaging in outdoor exercise or recreational activities, provided that a minimum distance of six (6) feet is maintained during such activities between all persons who are not occupants of the same Residence.

Attending religious services conducted in churches, synagogues, or other houses of worship.

Travelling as required by law, to include attending any court proceedings and transporting children as required by court order or custody agreement.

SEE: South Carolina COVID-19 cases by zip code

DHEC said 23,780 coronavirus tests have been conducted by the Public Health Laboratory and private labs in the state.

New cases by county:

Aiken County: 1

Anderson County: 3

Bamberg County: 1

Beaufort County: 6

Berkeley County: 3

Charleston County: 5

Chester County: 1

Chesterfield County: 1

Clarendon County: 10

Darlington County: 2

Fairfield County: 1

Florence County: 6

Georgetown County: 1

Greenville County: 10

Greenwood County: 1

Hampton County: 1

Horry County: 15

Jasper County: 1

Kershaw County: 7

Lancaster County: 3

Lee County: 1

Lexington County: 6

Marion County: 1

Marlboro County: 2

Oconee County: 1

Orangeburg County: 2

Pickens County: 1

Richland County: 29

Saluda County: 1

Spartanburg County: 32

Sumter County: 15

Union County: 3

Williamsburg County: 1

York County: 13

Total cases by county: