1 dead, 12 injured after lightning strike in Georgetown Co.

ANDREWS, S.C. (WBTW) – One person is dead after a lightning strike injured 12 people in Georgetown County.

Chase Ridgeway, with the Georgetown County Coroner’s Office, confirmed to News13 that one person has died after the lightning strike.

The National Weather Service reports a lightning strike in Georgetown County struck 12 people.

The lightning strike injured twelve with four unresponsive, according to the NWS.

Sam Hodge, with Georgetown County Emergency Management, confirmed to News13 that 12 people have been struck by lightning near the Lawshe Plantation and are being taken to the hospital.

We will update this story as information becomes available.