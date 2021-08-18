3 students shot outside South Carolina high school

ORANGEBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Three students were shot in a drive-by shooting Wednesday afternoon outside an Orangeburg County high school.

According to the Orangeburg County School District, the students were shot during afternoon dismissal at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.

The district said the three students are in stable condition.

Law enforcement responded to the campus to investigate.

The district and law enforcement evacuated students to the Technology Center on Magnolia Street.

Parents and guardians are asked to report to the center with appropriate identification to pick up their students.

Parents wait outside the Technology Center for students following a shooting at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School in Orangeburg County, August 18, 2021 (WSPA Photo)

