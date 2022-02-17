$30B Georgia Power nuclear plant delayed up to 6 more months

FILE – This Friday, June 13, 2014, file photo, shows the cooling towers, right, and nuclear reactor containment buildings area, left, at Plant Vogtle Nuclear Power Plant in Waynesboro, Ga. Westinghouse Electric Co., the U.S. nuclear unit of Japan’s Toshiba Corp., filed for bankruptcy protection Wednesday, March 29, 2017, calling into question the future of a number of billion-dollar nuclear projects under construction, including two in the U.S. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Power Co. now says that the first of two nuclear reactors it’s building at Plant Vogtle near Augusta might not begin generating electricity until as late as March 2023.

With overruns announced Thursday, the project will cost its owners nearly $30 billion.

Georgia Power parent Southern Co. is taking a further $920 million loss on Vogtle.

Southern warns it could lose another $460 million depending on how a dispute with Vogtle co-owners turns out.

Georgia Power’s 2.6 million customers are already paying financing cost for Vogtle on monthly bills.