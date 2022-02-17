$30B Georgia Power nuclear plant delayed up to 6 more months

State News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Friday, June 13, 2014, file photo, shows the cooling towers, right, and nuclear reactor containment buildings area, left, at Plant Vogtle Nuclear Power Plant in Waynesboro, Ga. Westinghouse Electric Co., the U.S. nuclear unit of Japan’s Toshiba Corp., filed for bankruptcy protection Wednesday, March 29, 2017, calling into question the future of a number of billion-dollar nuclear projects under construction, including two in the U.S. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Power Co. now says that the first of two nuclear reactors it’s building at Plant Vogtle near Augusta might not begin generating electricity until as late as March 2023.

With overruns announced Thursday, the project will cost its owners nearly $30 billion.

Georgia Power parent Southern Co. is taking a further $920 million loss on Vogtle.

Southern warns it could lose another $460 million depending on how a dispute with Vogtle co-owners turns out.

Georgia Power’s 2.6 million customers are already paying financing cost for Vogtle on monthly bills.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store