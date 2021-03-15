310 new coronavirus cases, no additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials reported 310 new coronavirus cases Monday and no additional confirmed deaths.

It was the first day the state reported no confirmed COVID-19 deaths since July of 2020.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there have now been a total of 455,088 COVID-19 cases and 7,850 deaths.

590 people are currently hospitalized in South Carolina with COVID-19. 148 of those patients are in the ICU with 61 on a ventilator.

1,462,492 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in South Carolina. 928,966 residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine while 496,493 have received both doses.

The percent of positive tests among those reported Monday (12,379) was 3.4 percent.

A total of 6,361,397 tests have been conducted statewide since the pandemic began.

New cases by county: