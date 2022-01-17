33,000 plus power outages statewide, SCEMD reports

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – The South Carolina Emergency Management Division reported over 33,000 power outages stateside early Monday morning.

According to SCEMD, as of 5:33 a.m. Monday morning, utilities reported 33,773 power outages across the state of South Carolina.

The highest numbers reported are:

Fairfield County – 20%

Newberry County – 17%

Lancaster County – 13%

Laurens County – 11%

Oconee County – 10%

Chester County- 6%

Greenwood County-5%

