33,000 plus power outages statewide, SCEMD reports

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – The South Carolina Emergency Management Division reported over 33,000 power outages stateside early Monday morning.
According to SCEMD, as of 5:33 a.m. Monday morning, utilities reported 33,773 power outages across the state of South Carolina.
The highest numbers reported are:
- Fairfield County – 20%
- Newberry County – 17%
- Lancaster County – 13%
- Laurens County – 11%
- Oconee County – 10%
- Chester County- 6%
- Greenwood County-5%
If you are experiencing a power outage, click here to report it.