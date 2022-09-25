CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway following a deadly skydiving incident at Skydive Carolina, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding an incident involving Skydive Carolina around 1:26 p.m. Saturday. Skydive Carolina is located at 1903 King Air Drive in Chester, South Carolina.

The sheriff’s office said one skydiving victim was found dead. Skydive Carolina confirmed it was a 35-year-old man who was an experienced skydiver with over 1000 jumps and that the accident occurred during a hard landing sequence. The parachute deployed and witnesses reported nothing unusual about the free fall.

Skydive Carolina did say eyewitnesses did report the landing sequence occurred at a low altitude, and that the parachute was not level for a safe and controlled landing.

This is not the first case involving a deadly skydiving accident at Skydive Carolina. According to their website, the latest death would be the company’s eighth. Skydive Carolina was founded in 1986.

The sheriff’s office, EMS, and the coroner’s office were among the departments that responded to the scene.

The sheriff’s office said this remains an active investigation.

The coroner’s office has not yet released the identity of the victim.