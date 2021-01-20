3,567 new coronavirus cases, 56 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials announced 3,567 new coronavirus cases in South Carolina Wednesday along with 56 additional deaths.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there have now been 362,451 COVID-19 cases statewide along with 5,729 confirmed deaths.

The percent of positive tests among those reported Wednesday (14,331) was 24.9 percent.

2,386 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in South Carolina. 471 of those patients are in the ICU with 307 on a ventilator.

Spartanburg County recorded the most cases of any county in the state Wednesday with 790. That is the highest number of cases reported in that county since the pandemic began.

Combined, Spartanburg and Greenville counties accounted for 43 percent of all COVID-19 cases in the state.

New cases by county: