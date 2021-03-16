383 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials reported 383 new coronavirus cases Tuesday along with 2 additional confirmed deaths.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there have now been a total of 455,495 COVID-19 cases and 7,851 deaths.

589 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in South Carolina. 135 of those patients are in the ICU with 63 on a ventilator.

1,491,775 vaccine doses have been administered in South Carolina. 934,412 South Carolina residents have received the first dose of a vaccine while 518,446 residents have received both doses or the single-dose vaccine.

The percent of positive tests among those reported Tuesday (9,948) was 4.8 percent.

A total of 6,373,175 tests have been conducted statewide since the pandemic began.

New cases by county: