383 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials reported 383 new coronavirus cases Tuesday along with 2 additional confirmed deaths.
According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there have now been a total of 455,495 COVID-19 cases and 7,851 deaths.
589 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in South Carolina. 135 of those patients are in the ICU with 63 on a ventilator.
1,491,775 vaccine doses have been administered in South Carolina. 934,412 South Carolina residents have received the first dose of a vaccine while 518,446 residents have received both doses or the single-dose vaccine.
The percent of positive tests among those reported Tuesday (9,948) was 4.8 percent.
A total of 6,373,175 tests have been conducted statewide since the pandemic began.
New cases by county:
- Abbeville County: 4
- Aiken County: 8
- Anderson County: 5
- Barnwell County: 3
- Beaufort County: 10
- Berkeley County: 16
- Calhoun County: 1
- Charleston County: 25
- Cherokee County: 5
- Chester County: 1
- Chesterfield County: 4
- Clarendon County: 3
- Colleton County: 1
- Darlington County: 13
- Dillon County: 4
- Dorchester County: 10
- Edgefield County: 1
- Florence County: 8
- Georgetown County: 1
- Greenville County: 74
- Greenwood County: 5
- Hampton County: 6
- Horry County: 24
- Jasper County: 3
- Kershaw County: 2
- Lancaster County: 3
- Laurens County: 2
- Lexington County: 16
- Marlboro County: 4
- Newberry County: 1
- Oconee County: 2
- Orangeburg County: 9
- Pickens County: 15
- Richland County: 32
- Spartanburg County: 33
- Sumter County: 7
- Williamsburg County: 3
- York County: 19