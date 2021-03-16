383 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials reported 383 new coronavirus cases Tuesday along with 2 additional confirmed deaths.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there have now been a total of 455,495 COVID-19 cases and 7,851 deaths.

589 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in South Carolina. 135 of those patients are in the ICU with 63 on a ventilator.

1,491,775 vaccine doses have been administered in South Carolina. 934,412 South Carolina residents have received the first dose of a vaccine while 518,446 residents have received both doses or the single-dose vaccine.

The percent of positive tests among those reported Tuesday (9,948) was 4.8 percent.

A total of 6,373,175 tests have been conducted statewide since the pandemic began.

New cases by county:

  • Abbeville County: 4
  • Aiken County: 8
  • Anderson County: 5
  • Barnwell County: 3
  • Beaufort County: 10
  • Berkeley County: 16
  • Calhoun County: 1
  • Charleston County: 25
  • Cherokee County: 5
  • Chester County: 1
  • Chesterfield County: 4
  • Clarendon County: 3
  • Colleton County: 1
  • Darlington County: 13
  • Dillon County: 4
  • Dorchester County: 10
  • Edgefield County: 1
  • Florence County: 8
  • Georgetown County: 1
  • Greenville County: 74
  • Greenwood County: 5
  • Hampton County: 6
  • Horry County: 24
  • Jasper County: 3
  • Kershaw County: 2
  • Lancaster County: 3
  • Laurens County: 2
  • Lexington County: 16
  • Marlboro County: 4
  • Newberry County: 1
  • Oconee County: 2
  • Orangeburg County: 9
  • Pickens County: 15
  • Richland County: 32
  • Spartanburg County: 33
  • Sumter County: 7
  • Williamsburg County: 3
  • York County: 19

