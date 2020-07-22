39 additional COVID-19 deaths, 1,654 new cases reported in SC, DHEC says

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina reported 1,654 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 39 additional deaths Wednesday.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there have now been a total of 74,761 confirmed cases along with 1,242 confirmed deaths.

DHEC also reported one new probable case and 26 new probable deaths. The total number of probable cases is now 281 while the total probable deaths is up to 43.

32 of the confirmed deaths were elderly residents, including 10 people in Charleston County, two in Anderson County, two in Berkeley County, two in Dorchester County, two in Florence County, two in Horry County, two in Laurens County, and one person each in Georgetown, Lancaster, Lee, Lexington, Orangeburg, Pickens, Richland, Spartanburg, Sumter, and York counties.

DHEC said seven of the deaths were middle-aged residents, including two in Horry County and one each in Charleston, Darlington, Dorchester, Greenville, and Richland counties.

There are now an estimated 1,607 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in South Carolina, according to DHEC. The agency said hospitals in the state are transitioning to a new federal reporting system. The agency also estimates that nearly 87% of hospital beds in the state are currently in use.

The percent of positive cases among the Wednesday’s reported tests is 19.3 percent.

A total of 659,541 tests have been conducted statewide by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

New cases by county: