393 new coronavirus cases, 13 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials announced 393 new coronavirus cases in South Carolina along with 13 additional confirmed deaths.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), a total of 134,884 cases have been reported statewide along with 3,040 deaths.

The percent of positive tests among those reported Monday (4,120) was 9.5 percent.

764 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 199 of those patients are in the ICU with 112 on a ventilator.

