393 new coronavirus cases, 13 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials announced 393 new coronavirus cases in South Carolina along with 13 additional confirmed deaths.
According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), a total of 134,884 cases have been reported statewide along with 3,040 deaths.
The percent of positive tests among those reported Monday (4,120) was 9.5 percent.
764 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 199 of those patients are in the ICU with 112 on a ventilator.
New cases by county:
- Aiken County: 9
- Allendale County: 1
- Anderson County: 16
- Barnwell County: 2
- Beaufort County: 23
- Berkeley County: 13
- Calhoun County: 2
- Charleston County: 17
- Cherokee County: 3
- Chester County: 4
- Chesterfield County: 3
- Clarendon County: 1
- Colleton County: 2
- Darlington County: 5
- Dillon County: 18
- Dorchester County: 9
- Edgefield County: 1
- Fairfield County: 2
- Florence County: 19
- Georgetown County: 3
- Greenville County: 35
- Greenwood County: 1
- Hampton County: 4
- Horry County: 16
- Jasper County: 4
- Kershaw County: 10
- Lancaster County: 16
- Laurens County: 3
- Lee County: 2
- Lexington County: 28
- Marion County: 12
- Marlboro County: 1
- McCormick County: 1
- Newberry County: 6
- Oconee County: 7
- Orangeburg County: 1
- Pickens County: 7
- Richland County: 47
- Spartanburg County: 6
- Sumter County: 10
- Williamsburg County: 4
- York County: 19