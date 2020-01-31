4-month-old girl beats brain cancer, rings the bell

(WNCN) – Lillian Grace Borden was born on Sept. 5, 2019. She was a beautiful and a seemingly healthy baby girl.

To her parents, she was perfect.

But according to a GoFundMe page that was set up by her parents, they noticed something wasn’t quite right with baby Lily. She wasn’t moving her limbs quite right.

An MRI was then ordered and doctors spotted something on her brain stem. By then, her parents wrote, her breathing had become compromised. Doctors sent her to the NICU, where she was placed on a breathing tube and gastric feeding tube.

Her parents wrote, “No one had ever seen an MRI quite like this, so they consulted with UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in Oakland, California.” Lily and her mom were then flown to Oakland on a medical transport plane.

By the time of her next MRI, which was just a few days later, the tumor had grown. It was larger and went from her brain stem down her spinal cord to below her shoulders, according to her parents.

Her parents said the doctors offered little hope. The tumor was inoperable and growing aggressively, but they proceeded with a biopsy. The results indicated the tumor was an aggressive stage 3-4 malignant glioma.

“A tiny ray of hope existed in a recently approved targeted chemotherapy for tumors of a certain genetic makeup. But they needed to act fast if there was to be any chance of saving Lily,” her parents said.

It was an aggressive tumor. Doctors said, because of its location, surgery simply wasn’t an option.

Chemotherapy was Lily’s only hope, her parents said. After a round of general chemo, her parents got the go-ahead to put her on a new, targeted kind of chemotherapy.

Three weeks later, Lily’s tumor was gone.

On January 25, Lily rang the bell signifying that she was cancer-free!

