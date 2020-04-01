4 more coronavirus-related deaths in SC, 210 new cases

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina is reporting four more coronavirus-related deaths and 210 new cases in the state as of Wednesday.

There have been a total of 26 virus-related deaths in South Carolina and 1,293 cases.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the four people who died were all elderly and had underlying health conditions. The patients were residents of Anderson, Beaufort, Lee, and Richland counties.

“Every day that we unfortunately have to report these losses is a reminder of how serious this situation is and the obligation we all have to help prevent the loss of additional South Carolinians,” said DHEC medical consultant Dr. Brannon Traxler. “Social distancing and staying home can help save lives.”

New cases by county:

Aiken County: 5

Allendale County: 1

Anderson County: 8

Bamberg County: 2

Barnwell County: 1

Beaufort County: 10

Berkeley County: 3

Charleston County: 48

Chester County: 1

Chesterfield County: 3

Clarendon County: 3

Dorchester County: 10

Edgefield County: 2

Fairfield County: 1

Florence County: 2

Georgetown County: 1

Greenville County: 23

Greenwood County: 1

Horry County: 5

Jasper County: 1

Kershaw County: 11

Lancaster County: 2

Laurens County: 1

Lexington County: 7

Orangeburg County: 2

Richland County: 28

Spartanburg County: 8

Sumter County: 9

Williamsburg County: 1

York County: 10

