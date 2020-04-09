4 more coronavirus-related deaths in SC, 241 new cases reported

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Health officials said four more people have died from the coronavirus in South Carolina as of Thursday. The state is also reporting 241 additional cases of the virus.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the state has now seen a total of 2,792 COVID-19 cases along with 67 virus-related deaths.

DHEC said the four people who died were all elderly patients with underlying health conditions. They were residents of Anderson, Beaufort, Lexington, and Lee counties.

SEE: Reported cases by zip code in South Carolina

A total of 26,296 tests have been done by both the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs in the state.

The state is also reporting a 53.4 percent hospital bed utilization rate in the state. 6,215 beds have been utilized with 5,416 beds available, according to DHEC.

New cases by county:

Abbeville County: 1

Aiken County: 10

Anderson County: 11

Barnwell County: 1

Beaufort County: 10

Berkeley County: 5

Calhoun County: 1

Charleston County: 5

Cherokee County: 1

Chesterfield County: 1

Clarendon County: 3

Colleton County: 3

Darlington County: 3

Dillion County: 2

Dorchester County: 4

Fairfield County: 1

Florence County: 6

Georgetown County: 1

Greenville County: 31

Greenwood County: 1

Hampton County: 1

Horry County: 8

Kershaw County: 5

Lancaster County: 3

Laurens County: 1

Lee County: 2

Lexington County: 33

McCormick County: 1

Newberry County: 2

Oconee County: 1

Orangeburg County: 4

Pickens County: 1

Richland County: 45

Saluda County: 2

Spartanburg County: 13

Sumter County: 9

Union County: 3

Williamsburg County: 1

York County: 5

Total cases by county: