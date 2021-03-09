425 new coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials reported 425 new coronavirus cases in South Carolina Tuesday along with 3 additional confirmed deaths.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there have now been a total of 451,026 COVID-19 cases and 7,751 confirmed deaths statewide.

604 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in South Carolina. 157 of those patients are in the ICU with 71 on a ventilator.

1,251,945 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been given in South Carolina. 779,903 residents of South Carolina have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Around 19 percent of South Carolina residents – age 15 and over – have begun the vaccination process while about 10.5 percent have completed vaccination.

The percent of positive tests among those reported Tuesday (12,678) was 4.7 percent.

A total of 6,197,548 tests have been conducted statewide since the pandemic began.