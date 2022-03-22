MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – More than $42 million was stolen from South Carolinians in 2021 from cyber crimes, according to a release from the FBI.

The FBI’s crime report, released Tuesday, found that 5,426 people in South Carolina were victims of cyber crimes last year. The largest financial losses were business email compromise ($17.2 million), confidence and romance scams ($6.8 million), and tech support scams ($4.6 million), according to the FBI.

Victims 60 and older lost $15.7 million due to scams, the FBI said.

Source: FBI/IC3

Nationwide, victims lost $6.9 billion to cyber crimes, which was a $2.7 billion increase from 2020, according to the FBI. Business email compromise, investment scams, and confidence or romance scams were the three categories resulting in the largest financial losses.

Victims are encouraged to file complaints with the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3).

View more data for South Carolina on the IC3 website, along with the full nationwide report.