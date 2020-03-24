44 new coronavirus cases identified in SC, total now at 342

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has identified 44 more cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus bringing the total number in the state to 342.

There are now coronavirus cases in 36 counties in South Carolina.

DHEC lists five coronavirus-related deaths in the state.

New cases by county:

Aiken County: 1

Anderson County: 1

Beaufort County: 1

Charleston County: 5

Chesterfield County: 1

Clarendon County: 1

Darlington County: 1

Dorchester County: 1

Florence County: 2

Greenville County: 8

Horry County: 3

Jasper County: 1

Kershaw County: 4

Marlboro County: 1

Richland County: 4

Spartanburg County: 1

Sumter County: 4

York County: 4

“As the number of cases and community spread expectedly increase in our state, we reiterate the importance of taking daily prevention practices to protect yourself and your community,” said DHEC physician Dr. Jonathan Knoche. “We all have the responsibility to protect ourselves, our families, friends and community.”

Total cases by county: