45 new coronavirus cases identified in SC, total cases now at 125

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – There are now 45 new cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in South Carolina bringing the total cases in the state to 125.

The state said that a case previously announced in Charleston County was actually determined to reside in another state.

“The public needs to take our recommendations to prevent spread seriously so we can best protect our family, friends and neighbors,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell.

“Unfortunately, these case numbers will continue to increase. The agency is working around the clock to prevent the spread of this disease, focusing on those who are most high-risk for experiencing severe illness from the disease. I’d like to remind all South Carolinians that we all have a responsibility to take the recommended steps for limiting spread.”

New cases by county:

Aiken Co.: 1

Anderson Co.: 3

Beaufort Co.: 1

Berkeley Co.: 1

Charleston Co.: 1

Clarendon Co.: 1

Darlington Co.: 1

Florence Co.: 1

Greenville Co.: 5

Horry Co.: 2

Kershaw Co.: 7

Lexington Co.: 3

Orangeburg Co.: 2

Pickens Co.: 1

Richland Co.: 14

Sumter Co.: 1

Total cases by county: