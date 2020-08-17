451 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – The number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina is below 500 for the first time since June 9.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), 451 new cases were reported Monday along with 20 additional confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases in the state is now up to 105,905 with 2,185 confirmed deaths.

The percent of positive cases among the tests reported Monday is 11.5 percent.

1,101 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 282 COVID-19 patients are in the ICU with 175 on a ventilator.

A total of 935,969 tests have been conducted statewide by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

New cases by county: