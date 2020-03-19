1  of  26
$45M OKed for SC health to fight virus as courts suspended

State News

by: JEFFREY COLLINS, Associated Press

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, center, holds up a new law he just signed to give $45 million to state health officials to fight coronavirus at the South Carolina Statehouse in Columbia, S.C., on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Legislative leaders took the quite unusual step of taking the bill directly to the governor to sign. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina House has approved $45 million in emergency money to help state health officials fight the new coronavirus.

Gov. Henry McMaster then took the rare step of immediately signing the bill.

Health officials reported 21 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, raising the number of patients in South Carolina to 81.

The governor also ordered non-essential state employees to stay home and the University of South Carolina delayed its May graduation ceremony.

Also Thursday, South Carolina’s top judge suspended all terms of court until the end of April and postponed foreclosure hearings and delayed evictions statewide until May 1.

