489 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 28 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials reported 489 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 28 additional deaths in South Carolina Wednesday.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there have now been a total of 131,428 confirmed cases and 2,968 deaths statewide.

The percent of positive tests among those reported Wednesday (3,635) was 13.5 percent.

784 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in South Carolina. 223 of those patients are in the ICU with 136 on a ventilator.

There have been a total of 1,172,420 tests conducted by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and state labs.

New cases by county: