1  of  2
Closings and Delays
Ebenezer Baptist Church-West Union Pleasant Grove Baptist Church-Fountain Inn,SC

5 additional deaths, 160 more coronavirus cases reported in SC

State News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Five more people have died from the coronavirus and there are 160 more cases in South Carolina, according to numbers released Wednesday by state health officials.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the total number of people who have died from the virus is now up to 140 with 4,761 reported cases.

DHEC said three of the people who died were elderly residents of Berkeley, Clarendon, and Richland counties.

The two others who died were middle-aged and lived in Greenville and Spartanburg counties.

A total of 43,111 tests have been conducted by DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

New cases by county:

  • Abbeville County: 4
  • Aiken County: 12
  • Anderson County: 3
  • Barnwell County: 2
  • Beaufort County: 3
  • Berkeley County: 1
  • Charleston County: 3
  • Clarendon County: 11
  • Darlington County: 7
  • Edgefield County: 4
  • Florence County: 15
  • Georgetown County: 2
  • Greenville County: 19
  • Greenwood County: 1
  • Horry County: 3
  • Kershaw County: 2
  • Lancaster County: 1
  • Lexington County: 5
  • Marion County: 3
  • Marlboro County: 2
  • Orangeburg County: 2
  • Richland County: 34
  • Saluda County: 6
  • Spartanburg County: 2
  • Sumter County: 8
  • Williamsburg County: 1
  • York County: 4

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Ten Moments
Graduate Gallery
Carolina Eats Contest
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories