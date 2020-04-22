5 additional deaths, 160 more coronavirus cases reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Five more people have died from the coronavirus and there are 160 more cases in South Carolina, according to numbers released Wednesday by state health officials.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the total number of people who have died from the virus is now up to 140 with 4,761 reported cases.

DHEC said three of the people who died were elderly residents of Berkeley, Clarendon, and Richland counties.

The two others who died were middle-aged and lived in Greenville and Spartanburg counties.

A total of 43,111 tests have been conducted by DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

New cases by county: