COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP/WSPA) – Five candidates are seeking the Democratic gubernatorial nomination: former U.S. House member Joe Cunningham, state Sen. Mia McLeod, health care administrator Carlton Boyd, barber and musician Calvin “CJ Mack” McMillan and Vietnam veteran and former postal worker William H. “Cowboy” Williams.

Early returns show Cunningham with a sizable lead over McLeod and the other candidates.

With 66 percent of precincts in the state reporting, Cunningham had more than 56 percent of the vote. McLeod was second with 30% of the vote.

Most of the attention has been focused on Cunningham and McLeod, who have also raised the most money. Cunningham has received $1.8 million, while McLeod has taken in about $500,000.

FILE -State Sen. Mia McLeod, who is seeking the Democratic gubernatorial nomination, speaks at the South Carolina Democratic Party Black Caucus’ “Sunday Dinner” on Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)

Both candidates have spent time in local party gatherings, trying to generate grassroots support and emphasizing their differences with Governor Henry McMaster instead of each other. In their one debate Friday after early voting ended, Cunningham and McLeod again spent more time targeting the Republican governor than they did their three Democratic opponents — only one of whom answered the invitation to debate.

McLeod also had a personal tiff on Twitter with Democratic House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford, suggesting infidelity and nepotism after Rutherford endorsed Cunningham and said McLeod had done little in her 10 years in the General Assembly.

McLeod often introduces herself as the first Black woman to run for governor in South Carolina, though she says her main purpose for running isn’t to make history, but to make a difference. She said South Carolina needs an alternative to the string of “Republican Light” Democratic men who have run and lost the past five gubernatorial races.

Cunningham has campaigned with a number of splashy promises such as legalizing sports gambling and recreational marijuana use.

He also insists that he is best positioned to beat McMaster. Cunningham cites his ideas and youthfulness, and has repeatedly highlighted the 35-year age gap between him and the governor. Cunningham is 40. McMaster is 75. Cunningham also contends that anything the incumbent governor hopes to accomplish with four more years of public service should have been done in his first four decades as a politician.

McMaster easily won his primary against opponent Harrison “Trucker Bob” Musselwhite.