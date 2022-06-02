NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Five juveniles were taken to the hospital after they were found unresponsive inside a vehicle in North Charleston.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department received a call for service off McMillan Avenue around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

A spokesman for the North Charleston Police Department, Harve Jacobs, told News 2 at the scene that the juveniles were found in the vehicle and were unresponsive when they arrived. The children were taken to an area hospital and are in stable condition.

Police do not know the cause, or how long the juveniles were in the vehicle.

An SUV was seen cordoned off in the parking lot of a small shopping center when News 2 arrived.

Crews with the North Charleston Fire Department and EMS are also on scene.

BREAKING- There is a very large @NCPD and @NCFDSC presence at 2000 McMillian Ave, which is a strip mall.



Caution tape has blocked off a car with an SUV that has it's trunk and some doors open. Investigators are on scene.@WCBD pic.twitter.com/GaGGhKMlNu — Forrest Tucker (@ForrestTuckerTV) June 2, 2022

Details are limited. Count on 2 for updates.