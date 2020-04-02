5 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in SC, 261 new cases

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina is reporting five additional coronavirus-related deaths in the state along with 261 new virus cases.

The state now has 1,554 cases in all 46 counties in South Carolina. The total number of virus-related deaths in the state is now at 31.

The patients who died were all elderly with underlying health conditions, including two people in Florence County, one in Anderson county, one in Horry County, and one in Sumter County.

“There are now documented cases of COVID-19 in every county across our state,” said DHEC physician Dr. Brannon Traxler. “The level in which it continues to spread will hinge on all of our actions. Please do your part and stay home and limit your close contact with others.”

New cases by county:

Abbeville County: 2

Aiken County: 4

Anderson County: 10

Bamberg County: 1

Beaufort County: 29

Berkeley County: 15

Charleston County: 41

Cherokee County: 1

Chester County: 3

Chesterfield County: 1

Clarendon County: 3

Colleton County: 1

Darlington County: 4

Dorchester County: 8

Fairfield County: 1

Florence County: 5

Georgetown County: 1

Greenville County: 25

Greenwood County: 2

Hampton County: 1

Horry County: 8

Jasper County: 3

Kershaw County: 13

Lancaster County: 9

Lee County: 3

Lexington County: 9

Marlboro County: 1

McCormick County: 1

Newberry County: 2

Pickens County: 1

Richland County: 24

Saluda County: 1

Spartanburg County: 5

Sumter County: 18

Union County: 2

Williamsburg County: 3

Total cases by county: