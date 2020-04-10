5 more coronavirus-related deaths reported in SC, 274 new cases

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Five new coronavirus-related deaths and 274 new virus cases have been reported in South Carolina.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the state now has a total of 3,065 COVID-19 cases and 72 virus-related deaths.

DHEC said two of the people who died were elderly patients with underlying health conditions from Greenville County. The other three people who died were middle-aged patients with underlying health conditions from Greenville, Berkley, and Florence counties.

SEE: Reported cases by zip code in South Carolina

In South Carolina, a total of 28,183 tests have been done by both the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

The state also said that 52.7 percent of hospital beds in the state are in use with 5,545 beds available.

New cases by county:

Aiken County: 6

Allendale County: 2

Anderson County: 4

Barnwell County: 1

Beaufort County: 2

Berkeley County: 6

Charleston County: 15

Cherokee County: 3

Chester County: 1

Chesterfield County: 1

Clarendon County: 5

Darlington County: 2

Dillion County: 2

Dorchester County: 7

Edgefield County: 4

Fairfield County: 1

Florence County: 11

Georgetown County: 3

Greenville County: 54

Greenwood County: 1

Hampton County: 1

Horry County: 18

Kershaw County: 7

Lancaster County: 10

Laurens County: 2

Lee County: 3

Lexington County: 23

Marlboro County: 1

Newberry County: 2

Orangeburg County: 2

Pickens County: 5

Richland County: 35

Spartanburg County: 11

Sumter County: 16

Union County: 1

Williamsburg County: 1

York County: 5

Total cases by county: