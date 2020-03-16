5 new coronavirus cases identified in SC, total now at 33

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina has identified five new cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the state.

The new cases brings the total number to 33, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

Four of the new cases are in Kershaw County. Three of them are middle-aged people who are known contacts to a previously reported case and are isolated at home while the fourth is an elderly person.

The fifth new case in South Carolina is in Lexington County. DHEC said that person is an elderly person who is a close contact to a previous case. They are currently in isolation at a healthcare facility.

“We know that many South Carolinians are concerned about what impact this virus may have on themselves, their loved ones, and our state,” DHEC physician consultant Brannon Traxler said.

“This is a rapidly evolving public health event, and DHEC takes every new infectious disease seriously. The state’s first reported death is an example of the importance of taking precautions to protect those at higher risk, like the elderly and people with serious underlying health conditions.”

DHEC reported the first death from the coronavirus Monday morning.

That person was a resident of Lexington Medical Center Extended Care Skilled Nursing Facility.