507 new coronavirus cases, 17 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials reported 507 new coronavirus cases along with 17 additional confirmed deaths Wednesday in South Carolina.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there have now been a total of 451,597 COVID-19 cases and 17 confirmed deaths.

593 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in South Carolina. 157 of those patients are in the ICU with 71 on a ventilator.

1,292,104 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been given in the state. 794,305 South Carolina residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine while 450,343 have received both doses, according to DHEC.

The percent of positive tests among those reported Wednesday (17,134) was 4.7 percent.

A total of 6,222,235 tests have been conducted in South Carolina since the pandemic began.

New cases by county: