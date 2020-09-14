525 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 7 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials reported 525 new confirmed coronavirus cases in South Carolina Monday along with seven additional deaths.
According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there have now been a total of 130,256 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide and 2,922 deaths.
The percent of positive tests among those reported Monday (5,357) was 9.8 percent.
There are 733 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in South Carolina. 203 of those patients are in the ICU with 123 on a ventilator.
New cases by county:
- Abbeville County: 2
- Aiken County: 7
- Allendale County: 6
- Anderson County: 26
- Bamberg County: 1
- Barnwell County: 2
- Beaufort County: 23
- Berkeley County: 7
- Charleston County: 23
- Cherokee County: 1
- Chester County: 3
- Chesterfield County: 7
- Clarendon County: 3
- Colleton County: 4
- Darlington County: 24
- Dillon County: 9
- Dorchester County: 11
- Edgefield County: 1
- Fairfield County: 2
- Florence County: 9
- Georgetown County: 2
- Greenville County: 79
- Greenwood County: 2
- Hampton County: 3
- Horry County: 26
- Jasper County: 6
- Kershaw County: 4
- Lancaster County: 19
- Laurens County: 2
- Lee County: 3
- Lexington County: 33
- Marion County: 2
- Marlboro County: 12
- Newberry County: 5
- Oconee County: 9
- Orangeburg County: 7
- Pickens County: 15
- Richland County: 58
- Saluda County: 1
- Spartanburg County: 15
- Sumter County: 22
- Williamsburg County: 2
- York County: 27