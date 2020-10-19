539 new COVID-19 cases, 11 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials reported 539 new coronavirus cases in South Carolina Monday along with 11 additional confirmed deaths.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there have now been a total of 157,970 COVID-19 cases and 3,449 deaths.

The percent of positive cases among those reported Monday (4,762) was 11.3 percent.

697 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. 182 of those patients are in the ICU with 92 on a ventilator.

A total of 1,769,755 tests have been conducted statewide by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

New cases by county:

Abbeville County: 2
Aiken County: 12
Anderson County: 22
Beaufort County: 8
Berkeley County: 6
Charleston County: 18
Cherokee County: 15
Chester County: 2
Chesterfield County: 1
Colleton County: 4
Darlington County: 23
Dillon County: 5
Dorchester County: 4
Edgefield County: 1
Fairfield County: 2
Florence County: 20
Georgetown County: 13
Greenville County: 83
Greenwood County: 2
Hampton County: 1
Horry County: 49
Jasper County: 1
Kershaw County: 8
Lancaster County: 1
Lee County: 2
Lexington County: 21
Marion County: 8
Marlboro County: 3
McCormick County: 4
Newberry County: 7
Oconee County: 13
Orangeburg County: 4
Pickens County: 36
Richland County: 16
Spartanburg County: 76
Sumter County: 6
Union County: 4
Williamsburg County: 4
York County: 32

