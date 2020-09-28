542 new COVID-19 cases, 10 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials announced 542 new confirmed coronavirus cases in South Carolina along with 10 additional deaths Monday.
According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there have now been a total of 142,449 COVID-19 cases statewide along with 3,154 confirmed deaths.
The percent of positive cases among the tests reported Monday (6,635) was 8.2 percent.
753 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 172 of those patients are in the ICU and 108 are on a ventilator.
A total of 1,386,564 tests have been conducted by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs statewide.
New cases by county:
- Aiken County: 10
- Allendale County: 4
- Anderson County: 35
- Bamberg County: 3
- Barnwell County: 9
- Beaufort County: 21
- Berkeley County: 11
- Calhoun County: 1
- Charleston County: 49
- Cherokee County: 2
- Chester County: 2
- Chesterfield County: 1
- Clarendon County: 4
- Colleton County: 11
- Darlington County: 3
- Dillon County: 8
- Dorchester County: 10
- Edgefield County: 2
- Fairfield County: 4
- Florence County: 11
- Georgetown County: 2
- Greenville County: 65
- Greenwood County: 1
- Hampton County: 6
- Horry County: 10
- Jasper County: 3
- Kershaw County: 12
- Lancaster County: 3
- Laurens County: 3
- Lee County: 2
- Lexington County: 64
- Marion County: 3
- Marlboro County: 2
- Newberry County: 13
- Oconee County: 7
- Orangeburg County: 5
- Pickens County: 13
- Richland County: 90
- Spartanburg County: 10
- Sumter County: 8
- Williamsburg County: 4
- York County: 15