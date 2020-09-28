542 new COVID-19 cases, 10 additional deaths reported in SC

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials announced 542 new confirmed coronavirus cases in South Carolina along with 10 additional deaths Monday.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there have now been a total of 142,449 COVID-19 cases statewide along with 3,154 confirmed deaths.

The percent of positive cases among the tests reported Monday (6,635) was 8.2 percent.

753 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 172 of those patients are in the ICU and 108 are on a ventilator.

A total of 1,386,564 tests have been conducted by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs statewide.

New cases by county: