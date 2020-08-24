543 new coronavirus cases, 7 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials reported 543 new confirmed coronavirus cases in South Carolina Monday along with 7 additional confirmed deaths.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there have now been 111,202 total confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide and 2,387.

DHEC said five of the deaths were elderly patients including three in Anderson County, one in Greenville County, and one in Laurens County. Two of the deaths were middle-aged residents of Anderson and Florence counties.

The percent of positive tests among those reported Monday was 13.3 percent.

A total of 979 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 248 of those are in the ICU. 148 COVID-19 patients are on a ventilator.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is now at its lowest number since late June.

958,722 tests have been conducted statewide by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

