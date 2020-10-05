545 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials announced 545 new confirmed coronavirus cases in South Carolina Monday along with 4 additional deaths.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there have now been a total of 147,116 COVID-19 cases and 3,258 confirmed deaths statewide.

DHEC said the deaths were two middle-aged residents of Barnwell and Spartanburg counties and two elderly residents of Lexington and Richland counties.

The percent of positive tests among those reported Monday (4,947) was 11.0 percent.

593 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 150 of those patients are in the ICU and 72 are on a ventilator.

A total of 1,512,129 tests have been conducted statewide.

New cases by county: