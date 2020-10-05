545 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials announced 545 new confirmed coronavirus cases in South Carolina Monday along with 4 additional deaths.
According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there have now been a total of 147,116 COVID-19 cases and 3,258 confirmed deaths statewide.
DHEC said the deaths were two middle-aged residents of Barnwell and Spartanburg counties and two elderly residents of Lexington and Richland counties.
The percent of positive tests among those reported Monday (4,947) was 11.0 percent.
593 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 150 of those patients are in the ICU and 72 are on a ventilator.
A total of 1,512,129 tests have been conducted statewide.
New cases by county:
- Abbeville County: 1
- Aiken County: 14
- Allendale County: 1
- Anderson County: 23
- Barnwell County: 2
- Beaufort County: 12
- Berkeley County: 11
- Calhoun County: 5
- Charleston County: 21
- Cherokee County: 12
- Chester County: 1
- Chesterfield County: 4
- Clarendon County: 2
- Colleton County: 6
- Darlington County: 7
- Dillon County: 11
- Dorchester County: 15
- Fairfield County: 3
- Florence County: 12
- Georgetown County: 3
- Greenville County: 69
- Greenwood County: 2
- Hampton County: 3
- Horry County: 61
- Jasper County: 7
- Kershaw County: 9
- Lancaster County: 6
- Laurens County: 2
- Lee County: 1
- Lexington County: 39
- Marion County: 7
- Marlboro County: 3
- Newberry County: 5
- Oconee County: 22
- Orangeburg County: 3
- Pickens County: 26
- Richland County: 38
- Spartanburg County: 42
- Sumter County: 3
- Union County: 6
- Williamsburg County: 1
- York County: 24