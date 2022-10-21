CLOVER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – After a year-long investigation into drug trafficking possession, six people were arrested in the Clover and Rock Hill area on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Javaris Johnson, Quonzy Hope, Thomas Perry, Timario Gayton, India Dixon, and Jajuana Johnson were dealt numerous drug charges.

Search warrant executions happened on Golden Pond Drive, Moss Lake Drive in Clover, and Sherwood Circle in Rock Hill.

(Courtesy: York County Sheriff’s Office)

During the search on Golden Pond Drive, deputies say 30,531 grams of fentanyl, 2,869 grams of cocaine, 704 grams of meth, 454 grams of marijuana, four firearms, and seven pill presses used to manufacture illegal pills were found.

During the search on Sherwood Circle, deputies say 14 grams of anabolic steroids, 63 grams of fentanyl, 130 dosage units of vidalista, six firearms, and a press to compact illegal drugs into brick form were found.

Lastly, during the search on Moss Lake Drive, deputies say 81 grams of marijuana and 927 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms were found.