6 injured in crash between ambulance, wrong-way driver

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Six people were injured early Monday when an ambulance collided with a pickup truck that was driving the wrong way down a North Carolina road, authorities said.

Four people in the pickup truck were taken to a hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening after the car hit the ambulance head-on at around 3 a.m. in Charlotte, the Mecklenburg Emergency Medical Services Agency told news outlets.

Two ambulance crew members were hospitalized but were expected to be OK, officials said.

The crew members were driving back to headquarters after finishing their shift and did not have a patient on board when the crash happened near an interstate ramp, news outlets reported.

Authorities have not said what led to the crash or whether anyone would be charged.