ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are looking for information on a drive-by shooting that killed a child in Orangeburg Friday night.

According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, shots were fired from a vehicle into a McClain Street home around 11:35 p.m. on Friday.

A six-year-old child was struck by gunfire and died as a result of the injuries.

“I can think of no more clear example of a cowardly act than what has happened here,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “If you may have or know someone who may have any tidbit of information connected with this, I urge you to call us.”

Anyone with information is urged to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.